CDC warns travelers about dengue fever

Cases of dengue fever are increasing both nationally and globally, and the CDC is urging travelers to be cautious in the spring and summer months. Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

Infants, pregnant women, and older adults are at the highest risk of severe illness

With the warmer months coming, and many travelers planning tropical getaways, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are warning consumers about the heightened risk of dengue fever

Based on recent reports, cases of dengue fever – which is transmitted through mosquito bites – are on the rise around the world. 

“Globally, dengue cases have increased substantially in the last five years, with the most pronounced increases occurring in the Americas,” the CDC wrote

“As of March 6, more than 760,000 dengue cases have been reported in 2025, which is a 15% increase compared to the previous five-year average. Epidemics in the Americas region are expected to increase both travel-associated cases and the possibility of local transmission in the continental United States in areas with competent mosquito vectors. Spring and summer travel in the United States overlaps with the months of increased seasonal dengue activity in many countries.”

Which areas are most affected?

The CDC has identified five states across the U.S. where dengue cases have popped up from local mosquitoes – California, Texas, Florida, Hawaii, and Arizona. 

Additionally, six territories of the U.S. have reported higher numbers of dengue recently, including Puerto Rico, the U.S. Virgin Islands, American Samoa, the Federated States of Micronesia, the Republic of Marshall Islands, and the Republic of Palau. 

Globally, these countries present a high risk of dengue for travelers: 

  • Brazil

  • Burkina Faso

  • Colombia

  • Cuba

  • Ecuador

  • Fiji

  • French Polynesia

  • Guadeloupe

  • Guatemala

  • Iran

  • Mexico

  • Pakistan

  • Panama

  • Philippines 

  • Saint Lucia

  • Sudan

What travelers should know

The CDC’s Travel Notice indicates that the dengue fever outbreak is classified as a Level 1 issue, which means travelers should practice the usual precautions. 

At this stage, it isn’t recommended to cancel travel. However, experts are encouraging travelers to use an EPA-registered insect repellent to prevent mosquito bites when traveling or spending extended periods of time outdoors. 

Additionally, it is recommended to sleep in an air-conditioned room or a room with window screens and to cover arms and legs when outdoors. 

