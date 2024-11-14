California limits sales of diesel and gasoline-powered recreational vehicles

Newly adopted clean air regulations could limit the sale of large motor homes or recreational vehicles (RV) in California. Late last month the California Air Resources Board amended the Advanced Clean Truck regulations, placing new requirements on this class of vehicles.

Specifically, the regulations say the share of vehicles weighing over 8,500 pounds that have diesel engines must decline while the percentage of vehicles that produce no emissions must increase.

While most of the RVs in this class are powered by diesel, it’s likely the new regulations will affect some RVs that use gasoline. The clock may be ticking on these vehicles anyway since California has the goal of phasing out all internal combustion engines by 2035.

The new state regulations require all vehicles weighing over 8,500 pounds to have zero-emission powertrains but allow for a credit system. Vehicles with an internal combustion engine may continue to be sold as long as there is an offset by electric RVs.

“Two major diesel chassis builders, Spartan and Freightliner, have told Nemar RV that they can’t meet that requirement,” RV Travel, an industry publication, recently reported. “In a letter to dealers, Newmar says that effective [Nov. 4], they will no longer be able to provide any diesel-fueled motorhomes on those platforms.”

California is not the only state to take this step. Oregon, New York, Washington, New Jersey and Massachusetts are adopting rules to limit internal combustion RVs. Needless to say, the rules are expected to severely limit RV sales in those states.