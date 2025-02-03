Broccoli recall upgraded to Class I, the highest threat level

In late December broccoli sold at Walmart was recalled because it was tainted with Salmonella. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has now upgraded the recall to Class I, its highest threat level.

A Class I recall is "a situation in which there is a reasonable probability that the use of, or exposure to, a violative product will cause serious adverse health consequences or death." The FDA said it is concerned some consumers may still have the recalled produce in their freezers.

The tainted vegetables were sold at Walmart locations in 20 states across the country. The possible health concerns were discovered after Texas Health & Human Services conducted a random sampling of the products. Multiple samples of the broccoli showed listeria contamination, which had been distributed to Walmart locations throughout the state of Texas.

The items part of the recall are 12 oz. bags of Marketside Broccoli Florets that have a UPC code of 6 81131 32884 5 and a Lot Code of BFFG327A6.

Walmart locations in the following states carried the broccoli part of the recall: Arizona, Arkansas, Alaska, California, Colorado, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Louisiana, Missouri, Montana, Nevada, Ohio, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming.

If consumers find the affected products in their refrigerators or freezers, they are advised to throw them away immediately.

