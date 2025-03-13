Bottled sparkling water sold at Trader Joe’s recalled because the glass may break

Bottles of Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water are being recalled, not because of the water but because of the bottles.

The company is recalling more than 61,000 of the bottles because they can crack, causing a laceration hazard. So far, no incidents have been reported.

The product was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas from December 2024 through January 2025 for about $3 per bottle.

This recall involves Gerolsteiner 750ml sparkling water bottles from two specific lots. The water was sold in large 750ml glass bottles or in cases containing 15 bottles. There is a white, blue and red label on the front of the bottle with the name “Gerolsteiner”. The lot number is located on the lower part of the label. Affected bottles have a lot number 11/28/2024 L or 11/27/2024 L.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Gerolsteiner sparkling water bottles, and return the bottles from the affected lots to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase, but will need to return the recalled bottle to receive a refund (in the form of cash or credit).

Consumers may contact Gerolsteiner at 800-777-0633 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@consup.us, or online at https://www.gerolsteiner.de/en/recall or at www.gerolsteiner.de/en/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

