Write a review
  2. News
  3. Food Recalls

Bottled sparkling water sold at Trader Joe’s recalled because the glass may break

Gerolsteiner is recalling 61,000 bottles of its sparkling water sold at Trader Joe's because the bottles may crack - Image via CPSC

The bottled water was sold in 12 states

Bottles of Gerolsteiner Sparkling Water are being recalled, not because of the water but because of the bottles. 

The company is recalling more than 61,000 of the bottles because they can crack, causing a laceration hazard. So far, no incidents have been reported.

The product was sold at Trader Joe’s stores in Alabama, Arkansas, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Kansas, Louisiana, New Mexico, Oklahoma, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas from December 2024 through January 2025 for about $3 per bottle.

This recall involves Gerolsteiner 750ml sparkling water bottles from two specific lots. The water was sold in large 750ml glass bottles or in cases containing 15 bottles. There is a white, blue and red label on the front of the bottle with the name “Gerolsteiner”. The lot number is located on the lower part of the label. Affected bottles have a lot number 11/28/2024 L or 11/27/2024 L.

What to do

Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled Gerolsteiner sparkling water bottles, and return the bottles from the affected lots to the store where they were purchased for a full refund. Consumers will not be asked for proof of purchase, but will need to return the recalled bottle to receive a refund (in the form of cash or credit).

Consumers may contact Gerolsteiner at 800-777-0633 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. ET Monday through Friday, email at customerservice@consup.us, or online at https://www.gerolsteiner.de/en/recall or at www.gerolsteiner.de/en/ and click on “Recalls” at the bottom of the page.

Sign up below for The Daily Consumer, our newsletter on the latest consumer news, including recalls, scams, lawsuits and more.

Get the news you need delivered to you

Sign up to receive our free weekly newsletter. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.

By entering your email, you agree to sign up for consumer news, tips and giveaways from ConsumerAffairs. Unsubscribe at any time.

You’re signed up

We’ll start sending you the news you need delivered straight to you. We value your privacy. Unsubscribe easily.