Blue Ridge Beef recalls Puppy Mix and Kitten Mix

Blue Ridge Beef has issued a voluntary recall for its Puppy Mix and Kitten Mix products after state agricultural departments and labs confirmed contamination with Salmonella and Listeria monocytogenes.
The issue came to light following reports of pet illnesses. The products were distributed in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin.
Around 2,460 pounds of the affected 2-lb logs were sold between January 3, 2025, and January 24, 2025. The company is removing the affected items from shelves and working with regulators to resolve the matter.
What to look for?
Product name and description:
- Puppy Mix (sold in 2-lb logs)
- Kitten Mix (sold in 2-lb logs)
- Packaged in clear plastic with the Blue Ridge Beef logo
Identifiers:
- Puppy Mix:
- Lot Number: N25 1230
UPC: 854298001169
Kitten Mix:
- Lot Number: N26 0114
- UPC: 8542980011436
Lot numbers can be found on the log packaging. The UPC is located on the product label.
Affected purchase locations and dates:
- Sold in Connecticut, Massachusetts, Maryland, New York, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Tennessee, Virginia, and Wisconsin
- Distributed between January 3, 2025, and January 24, 2025
What should buyers do?
Product handling:
- Stop feeding the Puppy Mix or Kitten Mix to pets immediately
- Destroy any remaining product so that children, pets, or wildlife cannot access it
Refunds, replacements, or repairs:
- Contact the company at 704-873-2072 (Monday through Friday, 8:00 AM – 5:00 PM EST) or email blueridgebeefnc@yahoo.com to request a refund or discuss replacement options
Health and safety advice:
- Watch for signs of illness in pets, such as lethargy, diarrhea, fever, vomiting, or loss of appetite
- If any person or pet shows symptoms after handling or consuming the product, seek medical or veterinary guidance promptly
Sources
