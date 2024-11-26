Bird flu in raw milk prompts recall and warning in California

Raw Farm has recalled a single batch of cream top, whole raw milk after inspectors detected bird flu, following an outbreak of the virus among dairy cows, the California Department of Public Health said Sunday.

What are the product details of the recalled raw milk?

Product name: Raw Farm

Raw Farm Lot number: 20241109

20241109 Best by date: 11/27/2024

Where was the raw milk with bird flu sold?

The County of Santa Clara Public Health Laboratory first detected the bird flu in the milk at an unnamed retail location, the CDPH said.

The CDPH didn't say specifically which retail locations sold the raw milk, but is telling retailers to remove all the raw milk from their shelves.

What to do

California officials said the public should avoid drinking raw milk since it has the danger of being contaminated with bird flu and other harmful germs.

Pasteurization, or the heating of milk, kills harmful contamination that can be in raw milk, the CDPH said.

What are the health risks of bird flu?

Since early October, there have been 29 cases of the bird flu in California, but 28 were among people with direct contact with dairy cows, the CDPH said.

To date, no person-to-person spread of bird flu has been detected in California or the U.S., the CPDH said.

All cases have reported mild symptoms, such as eye infections, and nobody has been hospitalized, the CPDH said.

How was the bird flu found?

Health officials detected bird flu in the raw milk after testing.

Californian health officials have stepped up their testing of raw milk to weekly testing of bulk tanks in response to a recent outbreak of bird flu in dairy herds, the CPDH said.

The CDPH said they will now test Raw Farm's raw milk twice a week.

How many any illnesses from the raw milk?

The CDPH said there have been no reported illnesses from the raw milk as of Nov. 24, 2024.