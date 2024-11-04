Berry-flavored vapes may be hazardous to your health

Berry-flavored vapes can weaken the lungs' natural defenses and make it harder to fight infections, according to new research. The study compared the effects of flavored and unflavored e-cigarettes.

While all vaping can be harmful, the researchers found that added flavors can make it even worse.

McGill Assistant Professor Ajitha Thanabalasuriar and Erika Penz from the University of Saskatchewan exposed mice to e-cigarette vapor and used live imaging to study their lung immune cells. The study, published in PNAS, showed that chemicals in berry vapes paralyze these immune cells, making the lungs more prone to infections. Unflavored vapes did not have the same effect.

“We need to be careful about the types of flavors that we're including in these products," Thanabalasuriar said. "They can have detrimental effects. I think that's really the take-home message, especially some of these vaping products that are marketed for kids — the way they're sold, the type of containers they are sold in — it's very colorful, it's really attractive to children, and this can be a really bad thing for our future,” she said.

More studies are needed to identify the exact compounds causing these effects and to see if the same results apply to humans.

The study was funded by the Canadian Institute of Health Research and other organizations.

Flavored vapes more appealing

The wide range of appealing flavors, such as berry, candy, and dessert-inspired options, combined with vibrant, eye-catching packaging, makes vaping products more enticing to younger audiences.

This marketing strategy often targets the youth demographic by using bright colors and appealing designs that resemble candy or toys, making them more likely to try vaping.

Research has shown that these flavors and visual appeals contribute to the initiation and continued use of vaping among young people.

The combination of sweet or fruity flavors and attractive packaging can create a perception that vaping is less harmful than smoking traditional cigarettes, encouraging younger individuals to start and maintain the habit.