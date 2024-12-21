Be careful of fake websites when holiday shopping, report says

Scammers register numerous fake domains ahead of the holiday season to trick shoppers.

There have been hundreds of suspicious domains registered in 2024 that target top brands and products, including iPhones, Prada clothing and Clinique beauty products, according to digital-risk firm BrandShield.

"We’re seeing fraudsters across the globe continue to exploit the holiday season by targeting consumers, who are spending increasingly more on holiday gifts year after year," said Yoav Keren, CEO and co-founder of BrandShield.

"With the rise of AI-enabled threats, bad actors have even more sophisticated means of tricking shoppers into buying fakes and counterfeits, and in many cases, they’ll take their money and send nothing at all. Consumers must exercise caution to ensure they buy from legitimate sources," he added.

Registrations of fake websites in October targeting iPhone shoppers were the highest with 606 domains, followed by 239 registrations for Prada, 215 for Hermes, 191 for sneaker brand Hoka and 159 for beauty brand Clinique, BrandShield said.

How to avoid fake shopping websites

BrandShield said there are some simple steps to avoid fake shopping websites: