Babyjoy high chairs recalled for safety violations

Babyjoy Convertible 6-in-1 High Chair Activity Centers are being recalled.
The recalled high chair activity centers violate the federal regulations for high chairs and stationary activity centers.
"The high chair activity centers pose a deadly entrapment hazard because the leg openings in the seat of the stationary activity center are too wide and a child can become entrapped in it, which is a violation of the federal regulation for stationary activity centers," the Consumer Product Safety Commission said. "In addition, the tray can disengage and a child can fall, which is a violation of the federal regulation for high chairs, posing a serious injury hazard."
This recall involves Babyjoy 6-in-1 Convertible High Chair Activity Centers. They were sold in beige (model BB5693YW) and gray (model BB5693GR). The high chair activity centers have a removable adjustable tray, a removable seat cushion, adjustable-height legs and a mesh storage pocket. The seat padding in the stationary, swiveling, activity center mode is white with multicolored dots. “Babyjoy” is printed on the front of the removable tray. “Goplus Corp.” is printed on a label located on the back of the seat. The model number is on the product packaging.
Remedy: Consumers should immediately stop using the recalled high chair activity centers and contact Costway for a full refund and instructions on how to return or dispose of the product.
Consumers can return the product by receiving a prepaid shipping label or provide photos of the destroyed product to recall@costway.com. Upon receipt of the returned product or photos of the destroyed product, Costway will issue the refund. Costway and Amazon are contacting all known purchasers directly.
Sold Online At: Costway.com, Amazon.com and Target.com from November 2021 through June 2024 for between $115 and $200.