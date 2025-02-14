As rents rise, it's harder to live alone

There is strength in numbers, especially when it comes to renting an apartment. Two or three roommates can share the cost of the rent. Living alone, however, carries what is known as the “singles tax.” And that tax increased in 2024.

The "singles tax," which represents the additional cost solo renters incur for a one-bedroom apartment compared to sharing with roommates or partners, has reached a new peak of $7,562, as revealed by a recent Zillow Rentals analysis. This financial burden equates to over 1,300 lattes or more than 12 years of premium dating app subscriptions, underscoring the hefty price of solitude.

The singles tax has surged by more than $450 from the previous year, mirroring the broader trend of escalating rents nationwide. For those who choose to share their living space, the financial benefits are significant, with couples or roommates saving an average of $15,123 annually. This data highlight the economic advantages of cohabitation, whether for love or financial prudence.

New York City has the highest singles tax

New York City continues to top the list for the highest singles tax, with solo renters facing an annual premium of $20,100, according to the analysis. This figure reaffirms the city's reputation as the most expensive place for independent living, where the cost of autonomy is exceptionally steep.

While the top five cities with the highest singles tax remain largely unchanged, Boston has made a notable ascent, moving from fifth place in 2024 to fourth in 2025, surpassing Washington, D.C. This shift reflects Boston's increasing rental affordability challenges, with the city's typical rent price standing at $3,002 as of December 2024, about 53% above the national average.

"Living alone offers complete control over one's space, allowing renters to personalize their environment, enjoy their favorite music, and set the thermostat to their liking," Emily McDonald, Zillow's rental trends expert, said in a news release.

"However, the financial implications of solo renting are significant and should be carefully considered. Understanding the full cost of living alone can help renters make informed decisions about whether it's the right choice for their lifestyle and budget."