Around 70 pounds of ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto recalled

Ferrarini USA, Inc. is recalling approximately 70 pounds of ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto di Parma imported from Italy that was not presented for required USDA import reinspection.

The USDA warns consumers not to eat the prosciutto, as it may still be in home refrigerators or pantries; the product should be discarded or returned to the store of purchase.

Questions about the recall can be directed to Ferrarini’s CFO or the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline, and updates including retail distribution lists will be posted on the FSIS website.



Ferrarini USA is recalling approximately 70 pounds of ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto (cured ham) products that were not presented for import reinspection into the United States. The ready-to-eat sliced prosciutto products were imported on April 21, 2025. The following products are subject to recall:

4-oz. vacuum-sealed plastic tray packages containing slices of “FERRARINI PROSCIUTTO DI PARMA PRODUCT OF ITALY” and lot code “2527642” on the backside label of the packaging.

The products subject to recall bear Italy establishment number “IT 713 L CE” printed inside the Italian mark of inspection located on the front of the package. These items were shipped to retail locations in California.

The problem was discovered when a federal establishment notified U.S. Food Safety and Inspection Service that it shipped the sliced prosciutto that was not presented for FSIS import reinspection.

There have been no confirmed reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of these products. Anyone concerned about an illness should contact a healthcare provider.

What to do

FSIS is concerned that some products may be in consumers’ refrigerators and pantries. Consumers who have purchased these products are urged not to consume them. These products should be thrown away or returned to the place of purchase.

FSIS routinely conducts recall effectiveness checks to verify recalling firms notify their customers of the recall and that steps are taken to make certain that the product is no longer available to consumers. When available, the retail distribution list(s) will be posted on the FSIS website at www.fsis.usda.gov/recalls.

Consumers with questions about the recall can contact Luca Infantino, chief financial officer, Ferrarini USA, Inc., at 818-256-1622 or luca@ferrariniusa.com.

Consumers with food safety questions can call the toll-free USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or send a question via email to MPHotline@usda.gov. For consumers that need to report a problem with a meat, poultry, or egg product, the online Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System can be accessed 24 hours a day at https://foodcomplaint.fsis.usda.gov/eCCF/.

