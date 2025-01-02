Apple AirTags add battery warning after violation

Apple added a warning label to its AirTag tracking devices on the dangers of children swallowing them, following a violation of the law, the Consumer Product Safety Commission said Thursday.

Since Oct. 2023, Reese's Law and CPSC regulations requires that all products with coin or button-cell batteries ensure the batteries are kept secure from children and carry warnings that they can be fatal if swallowed.

The tiny batteries can burn through a child's throat or esophagus in as little as two hours after being swallowed, the CPSC said.

From 2011 through 2021, the CPSC said swallowing the batteries caused around 54,300 injuries treated in emergency rooms and 27 deaths.

The CPSC said that Apple AirTags, which can be kept with luggage, bags or electronics to track their location, imported before March 19, 2024 didn't have the required warnings, but did meet requirements on keeping the batteries secure.

Apple has now added a warning symbol inside the battery compartment and changed its box to include the required warning statements and symbols, the CPSC said.

The CPSC said Apple has also updated the instructions in its Find My app each time a user is asked to change the battery to include a warning about the dangers of coin or button-cell batteries.

Apple didn't immediately respond to ConsumerAffair's request for comment.