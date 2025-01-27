Amid catastrophic fire damage in Los Angeles, there’s emotional trauma

Much-needed rain is helping Southern California firefighters bring the remaining wildfires under control but mental health experts say the region may be a long way from getting back to normal emotionally.

Rabbi Jason Weiner, PhD, senior rabbi at Cedars-Sinai and director of the Spiritual Care Department, says psychic trauma may not just affect people who lost their homes but also those following the news on a daily basis.

Dr. Itai Danovitch, chair of the medical center’s Department of Psychiatry and Behavioral Neurosciences, said feeling distress and anxiety right now is normal. So is feeling numb or disconnected from emotions. Those aren’t normal feelings.

“There is no one-size-fits-all response to the challenges we’re facing, and adapting to stress can take time, but it helps to pinpoint specific sources of worry,” Danovitch said in a press release.

“Is there nervousness about the safety of loved ones or a home? Is it the long-term impact on the community or uncertainty about air quality? Knowing this can help manage anxiety in a constructive way.”

Danovitch says the way to manage these anxieties is to maintain daily routines as much as possible. Stay connected to supportive people, get adequate rest and exercise, and practice relaxation or meditation exercises.

“It also can help to make sure you’re getting information from trustworthy sources to help avoid unnecessary fear,” Danovitch said. “Plan ahead for potential future evacuations and manage exposure to news and social media.”

Possible PTSD

Mental health experts some fire survivors could development post-traumatic stress disorder. Sighs of that condition include:

Negative thoughts

Problems sleeping or concentrating

Social withdrawal

Intensified and persistent symptoms of despair that interfere with daily functioning

“A therapist who specializes in trauma treatment, along with medications and participating in support groups and psychotherapy, can be beneficial,” Danovitch said. “Some people may develop PTSD and others won't, but all emotional responses deserve care and attention.”

“Survivor’s guilt” may also affect some Los Angeles residents whose homes were in the path of the fires but somehow did not burn. Cedars-Sinai Cancer Center Chaplain Carrie Kohler this is often manifested by feelings of helplessness. She said many people deal with these feelings by volunteering for relief efforts.

Those who live miles away may also feel distraught. Danovitch said that’s human nature—and it may be especially true for people who once lived in Los Angeles, because the fires conjure nostalgia as well as loss.

“Former Angelenos often have deep relationships, memories and connections to the area,” he said. “Seeing those threatened can heighten feelings of longing and attachment.”