Amazon is expanding same-day pharmacy delivery to 25 states

Amazon Pharmacy’s same-day delivery could be coming to a city near you in 2025.

The company announced that it’s expanding its same-day drug delivery through Amazon Pharmacy, with plans to open in 20 new cities in 2025.

"In health care, speed and accessibility are critical for positive patient outcomes," said Dr. Vin Gupta, chief medical officer of Amazon Pharmacy. "There's often an important window of time after getting diagnosed when it's most vital to start your medication.

“At Amazon, we're using our world-class delivery capabilities to get medicine to patients within hours of being prescribed. This rapid access increases the likelihood patients engage immediately in their care and adhere to treatment routines, which is shown to improve health outcomes."

Nearly half the country will have access to same-day medications

With the inception of 20 new Amazon Pharmacy locations, that puts 45% of consumers in the U.S. in eligible range for same-day delivery of medications they need most. Amazon has announced some of its new locations, which include: Boston, Minneapolis, San Diego, Philadelphia, and Dallas, among over a dozen others.

Currently, most Amazon Pharmacy orders are delivered within two days. However, when customers select same-day delivery, they can place an order at 4 p.m. that arrives at their doors by 10 p.m.

“We’re re-envisioning medication delivery to focus on what customers need to better engage in their health,” said John Love, VP of Amazon Pharmacy. “We employ hundreds of pharmacists to ensure the highest quality clinical care and oversight of our growing pharmacy operations. We’re pairing our clinical teams with Amazon’s leading engineers to help customers enjoy a simple checkout experience, clear pricing directly on our site, and fewer hoops to jump through when seeking care.”

Other prescription benefits

In addition to same-day delivery, customers who use Amazon Pharmacy receive a number of other benefits, including:

24/7 access to a pharmacist

Automatic coupons on medications

Estimated insurance pricing

Prime savings offers RxPass, the $5/month subscription plan for over 60 different commonly used medications Prime savings benefit – 80% off generic brand medications and 40% off name-brand medications



Amazon is able to reach consumers in this way due to its ability to build pharmacies of varying sizes depending on location and need. The same-day delivery sites are larger facilities, while the smaller sites utilize the latest technologies to fill orders and prepare shipments to surrounding areas.

"We continue to hear positive feedback about our fast medication delivery from customers and physicians," said Hannah McClellan, VP of operations, product and technology, Amazon Pharmacy. "Our data shows that when customers learn they can get their medications quickly, they are more likely to order them. It’s a surprisingly simple finding that shows how Amazon can support better health care engagement and adherence.”

To learn more about Amazon Pharmacy, watch here: