Amazon announces a new Prime member perk: gas savings

Prime members can get ready to save the next time they need to fill their car’s gas tank.

Amazon announced its latest perk for Prime members – a $0.10/gallon savings on gas that will be available at nearly 7,000 gas stations across the country.

“With free shipping on more than 300 million items, free access to remarkable video, sports, and music content, free food delivery, and substantial savings on grocery delivery and medications, Prime is an incredible value for members,” said Jamil Ghani, vice president of Amazon Prime. “We’re constantly looking to add more value for Prime members and perhaps the broadest and most popular additional benefit we could offer is fuel savings — we’re excited to give this to Prime members.”

Where can consumers save?

Prime members will get the $0.10/gallon savings at select bp, Amoco, and ampm gas stations across the country.

The first step to start saving is to visit amazon.com/fuelsavings. Once there, Prime members must activate the offer for the fuel savings. After the initial activation, this step won’t need to be completed again.

Then, consumers will be guided to link their Prime accounts with earnify, a free loyalty program from bp that Prime members can use to earn points and save more every time they fill their cars.

The earnify app, while not required to get the Prime discount, also has a station locator for consumers to utilize to know exactly which gas stations will honor the Prime discount. It can also be used to activate the pump at your local gas station and complete your fueling transaction.

Prime members will save at the pump regardless of which fuel type they select, and there are no minimums or maximums on how much or how little gas is required to redeem the savings.

Amazon anticipates this new fuel perk will save Prime members $70 per year on gas.

Doing more for electric vehicles

In addition to the fuel savings, Amazon announced that it will be doing more for electric vehicles (EVs) in the new year.

While more information will be announced in the coming months, the company plans to offer a similar savings benefit for Prime members with EVs at select bp stations across the country. This would mean EV drivers will save on charging their cars with their Prime memberships.