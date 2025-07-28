Alert issued for ham salad products over Listeria concerns

- USDA warns consumers not to eat certain Reser’s and Molly’s Kitchen ham salads due to possible Listeria contamination.

- The issue stems from recalled breadcrumbs used in the production of the affected products.

- No illnesses reported so far, but FSIS urges caution for high-risk individuals.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Food Safety and Inspection Service (FSIS) has issued a public health alert for ready-to-eat ham salad products that may be contaminated with Listeria monocytogenes, a potentially deadly bacteria. The alert applies to products made with breadcrumb ingredients recently recalled by Newly Weds Foods and used by Reser’s Fine Foods, Inc.

The impacted items include:

12-ounce tubs labeled “RESER’S FINE FOODS Ham Salad” with a sell-by date of September 1, 2025

5-pound tubs labeled “Molly’s Kitchen Ham Salad” with a sell-by date of August 31, 2025

Both products bear the USDA mark of inspection and were distributed nationally. FSIS is urging consumers not to eat these products and to discard or return them immediately. Retailers are also being told not to sell or serve them.

How the contamination was discovered

Reser’s Fine Foods, based in Topeka, Kansas, identified the issue after learning they had used breadcrumbs recalled by the FDA due to possible Listeria monocytogenes contamination. The recall by Newly Weds Foods triggered the FSIS alert to prevent further exposure.

As of now, there are no confirmed reports of illness related to the recalled products. However, FSIS warns that more products could be identified as further information becomes available.

Health risks of listeria infection

Listeria monocytogenes can cause listeriosis, a serious infection most dangerous to older adults, people with weakened immune systems, and pregnant women. The infection can lead to severe symptoms including fever, muscle aches, confusion, and convulsions, and may result in miscarriages or stillbirths in pregnant individuals.

FSIS urges anyone who may have consumed the recalled products and is experiencing flu-like symptoms to seek immediate medical attention and inform their healthcare provider about the potential exposure to contaminated food.

What consumers should do

FSIS believes that some of the recalled products may still be in consumers’ refrigerators or freezers. The agency recommends:

Do not consume the affected ham salads

Return them to the place of purchase or discard them safely

Retailers should remove these items from shelves and not serve them

For questions about food safety, consumers can contact the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 1-888-MPHotline (888-674-6854) or email MPHotline@usda.gov. To report food safety issues, visit the FSIS Electronic Consumer Complaint Monitoring System, available 24/7.

FSIS will continue to monitor the situation and provide updates if additional products are identified or new developments arise.