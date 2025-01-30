Aldi is offering 25% off food, snacks ahead of the Super Bowl

With the countdown on for Super Bowl Sunday, Aldi is preparing consumers with a special 25% off sale on game day necessities.

The discount grocer is offering shoppers the discount on just about everything you’d need to watch the big game, including appetizers, chips, and more.

"No matter which team fans root for, we can all agree that food is the MVP of the Big Game,” Dave Rinaldo, COO at ALDI, said in a news release.

“We’re showing customers how to feed a crowd without sacrificing time, quality, or their budgets. Year-round, shoppers can fill their carts for less through the many actions we take, from displaying products in the boxes they arrive in, to our quarter cart system. Now we’re taking savings even further by offering up to a quarter back on game day favorites.”

What’s on sale

Here’s a look at what shoppers can expect from Aldi’s “Get a Quarter Back” savings event:

Season’s Choice Potato Puffs: $2.29 (originally $2.89)

Appetitos Frozen Mozzarella Sticks or Cream Cheese Stuffed Jalapenos: $2.39 (originally $3.19)

Kirkwood Buffalo Hot WIngs: $5.89 (originally $7.79)

Clancy’s Restaurant Style Tortilla Chips: $1.49 (originally $1.95)

Clancy’s Assorted Kettle Chips – Original or Jalapeno: $1.49 (originally $1.95)

Mama Cozzi’s 16” Pepperoni Deli Pizza: $5.99 (originally $7.19)

Casa Mamita Chunky Mild or Medium Salsa: $2.99 (originally $3.99)

Park Street Deli Spinach or Dill Dip: $2.99 (originally $3.99)

Bremer Original or Italian Meatballs: $5.49 (originally $6.49)

Casa Mamita Salsa Con Queso: $1.79 (originally $2.19)

Shoppers can expect to find more discounted items part of the “Get a Quarter Back” savings event. Any eligible items will be marked with sale stickers throughout Aldi stores and on the Aldi website.

However, Aldi says that exact prices – and availability – may vary slightly by location, though the discounts will hold up nationwide.

The deals will run through the Super Bowl, which is Sunday, February 9. Shoppers can make the most of the discounts in-store, with curbside pickup orders, or with delivery orders on Aldi’s website.