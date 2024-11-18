Alcohol deaths double in US over 21 years

A study by Florida Atlantic University found that alcohol-related deaths in the U.S. nearly doubled between 1999 and 2020, rising from 10.7 to 21.6 per 100,000 people. Total deaths increased from 19,356 to 48,870 during this period.

Key findings include:

Deaths among those aged 25–34 increased nearly fourfold.

Individuals aged 55–64 had the highest death rates.

Men experienced higher overall death rates, but women saw the largest relative increase, with deaths rising from 4.8 to 12 per 100,000.

Asian and Pacific Islander communities and the Midwest region experienced the steepest increases.

Researchers highlight gender differences, noting that women may be more vulnerable to alcohol’s effects due to body composition and metabolism. Social changes and targeted marketing have also contributed to increased alcohol consumption among women.

The study emphasizes the need for targeted interventions to address factors like obesity, diabetes, and mental health, which worsen alcohol-related risks.

Health care providers are encouraged to screen for alcohol use and address coexisting conditions to reduce the impact of alcohol on premature deaths and cardiovascular disease.

Alcohol consumption varies significantly by region worldwide and in the U.S. According to 2019 data, Latvia had the highest annual per capita consumption at 13.2 liters, followed by France at 12.2 and the U.S. at 10.

Descriptive data on mortality reveal complex links between alcohol use and premature deaths. Latvia, for example, leads in alcohol consumption and ranks third in total deaths, while France, despite high alcohol consumption, has low cardiovascular mortality but high rates of cirrhosis and liver cancer.

In contrast, Russian men have high alcohol consumption and an elevated rate of cardiovascular mortality. These patterns illustrate the complex interrelationships of alcohol consumption, premature death and disease, regardless of the beverage type.

“Both globally and in the U.S., high levels of alcohol consumption are closely linked to premature deaths and disability,” said Charles H. Hennekens of FAU.

“The difference between consuming small amounts of alcohol daily and larger amounts could be the difference between preventing and causing premature death. One immediate effect of alcohol is liver damage, and in the U.S., the rising rates of obesity and diabetes also contribute to early liver damage,” he said.

The study was published in The American Journal of Medicine.