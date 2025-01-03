Aeromexico logged best on-time record in 2024, according to annual report

It was a record year for air travel in 2024 and airlines had to scramble to keep up with the demand and operate at maximum efficiency. In it annual review, Cirium reports that Aeromexico had the best on-time performance last year, with 86.7% of its flights on time.

Saudia had the second-best rating at 86.35%, while Delta Air Lines secured third place with 83.46%.

Cirium also handed out five regional awards. Iberia Express was the most on-time airline in Europe, as well as the most On-Time Low-Cost airline globally. Japan Airlines was number one in the Asia-Pacific region, edging out All Nippon Airways.

Delta was number one in North America, while Copa Airlines had the best record in Latin America. FlySafair also won most on-time airline in the Middle East and Africa.

As far as the best airports are concerned, Riyadh’s King Khalid Airport was number one in the Global Airport category, with nearly 87% of its flights leaving on time. Cirium said the Middle Eastern hub scored a victory in the “Large Airport” category.

Among “Medium Airports,” Panama’s Tocumen International Airport took top honors. Ecuador’s Guayaquil Jose Joaquin de Olmedo International Airport was named the best in the Small Airport category.