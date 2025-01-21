ACRO Services customers getting $5 million in refunds

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) is sending over $5 million in refunds to people who were affected by a deceptive credit card debt relief scam run by ACRO Services.
The company, which also used names like American Consumer Rights Organization and Tri Star Consumer Group, falsely promised to reduce or eliminate consumers' credit card debt in 12 to 18 months. They charged illegal upfront fees and monthly fees for services like credit monitoring.
The company and its owners have agreed to stop working in debt relief and telemarketing, and they gave up assets to help pay back affected consumers. A total of 7,687 people are receiving checks. These checks should be cashed within 90 days.
Consumers who have questions about their payment should contact the refund administrator, JND Legal Administration, at 877-753-2846, or visit the FTC website to view frequently asked questions about the refund process. The Commission never requires people to pay money or provide account information to get a refund.