About 2,000 cases of chicken broth sold at Walmart recalled

Great Value chicken broth sold in nine states is being recalled because it may have spoiled - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

A packaging defect may have led to spoilage

Tree House Foods has issued a recall for about 2,000 cases of Great Value chicken broth sold at Walmart because a packaging defect that could lead to spoilage. Walmart said the 48 oz. packages should be discarded or returned to the store for a refund.

The chicken broth was sold at 242 stores in nine states. It has a shelf life of another 13 months. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration says the recalled units have the batch code: 98F09234 c. Retail Unit UPC: 007874206684 d. Case UPC: 078742066844 are also impacted. 

Walmart said the recalled product was distributed at its stores in  Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Louisiana, Missouri, Mississippi, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

