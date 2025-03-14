Write a review
A St. Patrick's Day celebration costs less in 2025

A sign that inflation may have peaked is the cost of a traditional St. Patrick’s Day party, with is down 11% from 2024 - Image (c) ConsumerAffairs

The price of every item on the menu is down from last year

A sign that inflation may have peaked is the cost of a traditional St. Patrick’s Day party. Datasembly, which tracks food and beverage prices, reports the cost of the items normally purchased for this annual celebration costs less than last year.

Not only is the total cost lower than in 2024, prices of all the ingredients are lower than last year. For example, a fresh corn beef brisket, weighing between two and five pounds, cost $9.17 in 2024 but is now selling for just $6.99, a decline of nearly 24%.

A head of green cabbage can be purchased for $1.57, four cents less than in 2024. A five pound bag of russet potatoes, an ingredient in Irish stew, sells for $3.31, down from $3.66 a year ago.

The total cost of the menu is down 11% from last year. Here are the price comparisons of some other items that make up a traditional St. Patrick’s Day celebration:

Item

2024

2025

Price Change

Fresh Corned Beef Brisket, 1 Count, 2-5 lbs 

$9.17

$6.99

-23.8%

Irish Whiskey 750 mL

$31.26

$27.15

-13.1%

Irish Cream Liqueur 750 mL

$30.30

$27.13

-10.5%

Russet Potatoes, 5 lb Bag

$3.66

$3.31

-9.6%

Extra Stout Beer, 6PK 11.2oz Bottles

$11.14

$10.44

-6.3%

Draught Stout, 4 pk, 14.9oz cans

$9.68

$9.26

-4.3%

Green Cabbage, 1 Head

$1.61

$1.57

-2.5%

Whole Carrots 5 Lb Bag

$3.93

$3.92

-0.3%

$100.75

$89.77

-10.90%

