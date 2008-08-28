Buick Recalls

General Motors is recalling 341 model year 2019-2020 Buick Regals.

The driver or passenger front seat frames may have a lower crossbar that was improperly welded.

Seats with improper welds may not provide adequate protection in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of an injury.

What to do

GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the crossbar welds on the front seats. If the crossbar is improperly welded, the seat will be replaced free of charge.

The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

Owners may contact Buick customer service at (800) 521-7300. GM's number for this recall is N192278300.