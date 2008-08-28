Write a review
Buick Recalls

Automotive Recalls

GM Recalls Buicks, GMCs, Saturns to Fix Wipers

The buildup of snow or ice on the windshield or wipers could restrict the movement of the wiper arm.

August 28, 2008 General Motors is recalling 88,809 of the 2008 Buick Enclaves, 2007 to 2008 GMC Acadias and Saturn Outlooks to repair the windshield wipers.

The recall involves GM vehicles currently or previously registered in Alaska, Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Minnesota, Montana, Nebraska, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, North Dakota, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Dakota, Utah...



  1. General Motors Recalling Buick Regal and Pontiac Grand Prix Models Due to Fire Risk
  2. Ariens Snowblower Recall

    GM recalls model year 2019-2020 Buick Regals

    The driver or passenger front seat may not provide adequate crash protection

    General Motors is recalling 341 model year 2019-2020 Buick Regals.

    The driver or passenger front seat frames may have a lower crossbar that was improperly welded.

    Seats with improper welds may not provide adequate protection in the event of a crash, increasing the risk of an injury.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the crossbar welds on the front seats. If the crossbar is improperly welded, the seat will be replaced free of charge.

    The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Buick customer service at (800) 521-7300. GM's number for this recall is N192278300.

    General Motors recalls model year 2016-2017 Buick Envisions.

    The front seat head restraint posts may not fully engage in the seat back

    General Motors is recalling 768 model year 2016-2017 Buick Envisions.

    An accessory NSV Universal Tablet Holder may have been installed incorrectly onto the front seat head restraints, preventing the head restraint posts from fully engaging in the seat back.

    If so, the head restraints would fail to comply with the requirements of Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standard (FMVSS) number 202a, "Head Restraints."

    If the head restraint posts are not fully engaging in the seat back, the head restraint may loosen or dislodge, increasing the risk of injury in a crash.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will inspect the head restraints and tablet holders for the correct installation, reinstalling them as necessary, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Buick customer service at 1-800-521-7300. GM's number for this recall is 17239/17258.

    Model year 2016 Buick Envisions recalled

    The master cylinder brake lines may crack and leak brake fluid

    General Motors is recalling 327 model year 2016 Buick Envisions manufactured January 19, 2016, to March 18, 2016.

    The master cylinder brake lines may crack and leak brake fluid, which could reduce braking performance and increase the risk of a crash.

    What to do

    GM will notify owners, and dealers will replace the master cylinder brake lines, free of charge. The manufacturer has not yet provided a notification schedule.

    Owners may contact Buick customer service at 1-800-521-7300. GM's number for this recall is 16169.

    

